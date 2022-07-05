'It is incapable of being renewed' — Former ANC member Mervyn Bennun on withdrawing his membership

Activist Mervyn Bennun is the latest to throw in the towel as an ANC member, saying the party is unfit to govern.

Bennun resigned from the ruling party last week and said he would not be renewing his membership.

In his resignation letter to the party, he said the ANC can no longer redeem itself.

“I will not renew my membership of the ANC. The ANC is no longer fit to govern or worthy of my support, exiguous as it has been. I no longer wish to be a member,” said Bennun.

“The ANC appears to regard its glorious and triumphant history as a reason for it to continue to govern. In its current state and conduct, it is dishonouring and defiling this history,” he added.