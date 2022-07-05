‘We must accept responsibility and act to repair the system,’ Ramaphosa tells ANC about Eskom

“Post this meeting, we need to move on communication, particularly to demonstrate to our people that the governing party is dealing with the matter as we are being blamed, and in a number of ways correctly so,” he said.

“The board is absent in action and management has been very defensive. We need to be much more robust.

“One would want to suggest that once that communication comes through, there needs to be support or less negative innuendo and barbs thrown at what we are trying to do.

“I think we need to take care not to load blame on our people. Our people are reeling, they are suffering from load-shedding, and this is not the time to be casting blame on them. What we need to be doing is not to shift blame, but to accept responsibility and act to repair the system. Thereafter, we can have meaningful conversations with our people.”

Ramaphosa said suggestions the government should declare a state of disaster when it comes to the energy crisis had “great attraction” and the key one revolved around what people needed “right now”.

He said people did not want to hear medium- to long-term promises about further megawatts being procured.

“Our people want to hear today, now, that load-shedding is going to come to an end. That is not something anyone can promise because the lead time to install all these mechanisms is quite long.”