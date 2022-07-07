×

Politics

LISTEN | ANC members will march for Ramaphosa’s removal amid Farmgate and economic crisis: Niehaus

Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala allegations continue to follow him as he maintains his silence

07 July 2022 - 09:00
Carl Niehaus is organising protests against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Farmgate and the disastrous economy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Fired ANC member Carl Niehaus says the Ramaphosa Must Go mass marches to unseat Ramaphosa and against rising prices are on track. He spoke to TimesLIVE.

Listen:

Niehaus said there will be marches against the president, including by ANC members throughout the country and civil organisations, among others, to demand Ramaphosa's removal from office.

Niehaus has called for concerned citizens to join the marches against “Farmgate”, Ramaphosa and the disastrous economy. He said failure to charge Ramaphosa would be an indication that law enforcement was “captured”, and if Ramaphosa “plans to keep quiet he will fail dismally”. “He has to face the music for those charges,” he said.

The Sunday Times had reported Ramaphosa failed to appear before the ANC’s integrity committee to answer allegations, but the ANC NEC requested that he appear before the committee as a matter of urgency. The president's appearing before the committee is not enough for Niehaus — he also wants him to answer to the ANC NEC and does not want Ramaphosa's appearance before the integrity committee to be used as a cover up.

Niehaus said while the campaign was political, it was not party political. He says it is to mobilise against the failed administration and put SA on the road of a fundamentally transformed society.

TimesLIVE

