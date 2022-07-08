With the work of the state capture commission finally concluded, this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly is set aside for a one-on-one with the catalyst for the commission, the former public protector who recommended the establishment of a commission into state capture Prof Thuli Madonsela.
Madonsela opens up to our host, Mike Siluma, about the importance of whistle-blowers in protecting the integrity of our democracy, why she feels amnesty should be given to certain enablers of state capture, what Ramaphosa ought to have done about the Farmgate scandal and more.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | 'The state remains captured,' says Madonsela — explaining the need for amnesty for state capture foot soldiers
Image: Esa Alexander
