Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | 'The state remains captured,' says Madonsela — explaining the need for amnesty for state capture foot soldiers

08 July 2022 - 07:00
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has recommended that enablers of state capture be offered amnesty, in an attempt to dismantle existing criminal networks within the state.
Image: Esa Alexander

With the work of the state capture commission finally concluded, this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly is set aside for a one-on-one with the catalyst for the commission, the former public protector who recommended the establishment of a commission into state capture Prof Thuli Madonsela.

Madonsela opens up to our host, Mike Siluma, about the importance of whistle-blowers in protecting the integrity of our democracy, why she feels amnesty should be given to certain enablers of state capture, what Ramaphosa ought to have done about the Farmgate scandal and more.

