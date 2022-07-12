×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues

12 July 2022 - 10:10 By TIMESLIVE

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Tuesday.

On Monday Mkhwebane said she was looking forward to stating her case.

“They will hear from me and I am very excited that it’s outside the court process and litigation,” she said.

