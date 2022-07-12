WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Tuesday.
On Monday Mkhwebane said she was looking forward to stating her case.
“They will hear from me and I am very excited that it’s outside the court process and litigation,” she said.
Mkhwebane says she's ready to tell her side of the story
‘Public protector was sabotaged,’ says Mpofu on day one of impeachment hearing
Mkhwebane presses ahead with the court case withdrawn by her deputy
