Presidency denies lawyer Malesela Teffo's claim it meddled in Senzo trial
Image: Thulani Mbele
The presidency has denied claims by a former defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Malesela Teffo, that a plan to get him off the case was hatched in the president's office.
Teffo, who was representing four of the men accused of murder, dropped a bombshell on Tuesday when he told the high court in Pretoria he was withdrawing from the case.
He said the plan to “make his life difficult” was hatched with the knowledge of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“On the 28th of April when I was arrested before your court, that was a plan, and the plan was hatched in the office of the president — the number one office in the country,” said Teffo.
He was referring to the day he was arrested in the courtroom shortly after the trial had adjourned for the day. He was handcuffed and led from the court.
Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says Teffo
The presidency said it finds the “unsubstantiated and baseless claims” mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the president.
“The presidency has noted and strongly refutes the false claims made by advocate Malesela Teffo that the presidency is behind his alleged intimidation and subsequent decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial,” said Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the president.
Magwenya said the presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Teffo.
“As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual.
“The presidency espouses the values of our constitution and cherishes protection, safety and justice for all,” he said.
When he withdrew from the matter, Teffo said he had grown tired of the alleged harassment he had suffered while on the case, naming the sitting judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, as the “first accused”.
Meyiwa, who was goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was gunned down in October 2014 at the house of the mother of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.
Khumalo and others who were in the Vosloorus home at the time said Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery.
Teffo, however, has suggested otherwise. He had called for the charges against his clients to be withdrawn and insisted charges be laid against Khumalo, her mother, sister, her sister’s boyfriend and two of Meyiwa’s friends who were in the house at the time of the shooting.
Teffo’s withdrawal was accepted.
The matter was provisionally postponed to August 2 for the accused to find new representatives.
