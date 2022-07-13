×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues

13 July 2022 - 10:54 By TIMESLIVE

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Wednesday.

On Tuesday constitutional expert Hassen Ebrahim, a witness before the parliament inquiry, said it was critical to remember “the public protector is defined as an organ of state” in the constitution and is required to have respect for it and should not assume powers he or she does not have.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Public protector was sabotaged,’ says Mpofu on day one of impeachment hearing

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused parliament of sabotaging her preparations for the impeachment inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Politics
1 day ago

Public protector's office a 'superhero of our constitution', says expert while cautioning MPs

Removing the public protector from office is a serious matter, says constitutional expert Hassen Ebrahim
News
19 hours ago

Mkhwebane says she's ready to tell her side of the story

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is looking forward to stating her case in parliament’s impeachment hearing.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  2. ‘National leaders don’t take economic transformation seriously’: Sihle Zikalala Politics
  3. SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC Politics
  4. KZN recovery could be better: Zikalala takes national government to task Politics
  5. Communications minister clashes with SABC board over SSA vetting Politics

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done