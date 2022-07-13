×

Politics

RECORDED | SACP gives feedback on congress

13 July 2022 - 14:29 By TimesLIVE

The SACP is on Wednesday giving an update on its 15th national congress.

It's anticipated the party will be weighing its options after the realisation that its partner in government, the ANC, may drop below 50% in the 2024 national and provincial polls.

The SACP and Cosatu have been married to the governing party since it assumed power after the 1994 democratic breakthrough.

SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC

The party is contemplating leaving the tripartite alliance to form a left popular front as it convenes for its national congress.
23 hours ago

