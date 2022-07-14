×

Politics

LISTEN | Mkhwebane’s legal team to call Ramaphosa to testify in impeachment hearing

14 July 2022 - 13:54
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will call President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify in her impeachment case. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Adv Dali Mpofu, for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says they will call President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at the impeachment hearings — or, if he fails to appear, summon him before parliament.

“It looks like we might even have to call other former presidents,” he said.

Listen:

This as parliament continues with Mkhwebane’s impeachment proceedings. The hearing is in its fourth day on Thursday and is determining whether Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.

