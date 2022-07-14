Adv Dali Mpofu, for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says they will call President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at the impeachment hearings — or, if he fails to appear, summon him before parliament.
“It looks like we might even have to call other former presidents,” he said.

LISTEN | Mkhwebane's legal team to call Ramaphosa to testify in impeachment hearing
This as parliament continues with Mkhwebane’s impeachment proceedings. The hearing is in its fourth day on Thursday and is determining whether Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.
