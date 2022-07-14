EFF president Julius Malema is addressing the media on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RECORDED | EFF's Julius Malema addresses the media
EFF president Julius Malema is addressing the media on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Malema wows crowd in Ibiza with his DJing skills
‘African leaders should take note of events in Sri Lanka’ — Maimane
WATCH | EFF and Operation Dudula members clash outside Soweto tavern massacre site
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos