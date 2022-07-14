×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues

14 July 2022 - 10:06 By TIMESLIVE

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Thursday.

Former SA Revenue Service executive Johann van Loggerenberg is expected to continue his testimony while another former tax official Ivan Pillay is also expected to testify.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Mkhwebane says she's ready to tell her side of the story

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is looking forward to stating her case in parliament’s impeachment hearing.
Politics
2 days ago

Inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Tuesday.
Politics
2 days ago

Section 194 inquiry not a platform for unsubstantiated allegations outside its scope: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday rejected a suggestion by the UDM's Bantu Holomisa that he should give evidence on his 2017 party political ...
Politics
18 hours ago
