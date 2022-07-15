“Not a single person is above the law and everyone, regardless of the position that they occupy, must be held accountable for their actions. I have pledged my full co-operation to the investigation process that is under way. I am prepared to be held accountable,” said Ramaphosa.
LISTEN | I do have answers for Phala Phala: Ramaphosa
The president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has all the answers to questions about the Phala Phala farm scandal.
But he will not publicly address them. They are exclusively for official processes, such as law enforcement and the ANC’s Integrity Commission.
Listen to what he had to say:
Ramaphosa dismissed allegations that he confided in his political core - one that includes intelligence deputy minister Zizi Kodwa and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane - that he could not explain the Phala Phala saga and was willing to step down.
“I do have answers,” said Ramaphosa as his bodyguards pushed away media personnel when he left the SACP national congress in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
The president told the congress he would subject himself to the investigation on Phala Phala after a criminal complaint against him by ex-spy chief Arthur Fraser about two months ago.
Fraser alleged Ramaphosa was involved in the cover-up of a crime after the theft of millions of dollars from his Limpopo property.
But Ramaphosa told the SACP the matter was being used to intimidate and bully him, adding that he would not cower or submit.
He further echoed SACP outgoing boss Blade Nzimande's charge that Fraser was a proponent of a “counterrevolution” to collapse the ANC and its government.
It was for this reason, said Ramaphosa, that he will “not be distracted” from carrying out his duties to lead the country towards economic recovery.
“Not a single person is above the law and everyone, regardless of the position that they occupy, must be held accountable for their actions. I have pledged my full co-operation to the investigation process that is under way. I am prepared to be held accountable,” said Ramaphosa.
“I will not allow these allegations [to deter me] from what needs to be done to rebuild our economy, and deter me and discourage me from the work I have to do. And I will not be intimidated nor distracted nor bullied into submission.
“We are in the fight for the soul of the ANC and we will not back down [in ensuring] the ANC is being revived. We are also in the fight for the survival of our democracy, and the wellbeing and progress of our people,” he went on.
“We will not submit, we will not relent, nor will we ever give in. We will remain committed to the people of this country and I know that we will prevail.”
