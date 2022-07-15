×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | ANC members to march for 'Ramaphosa’s removal' and over economic crisis

15 July 2022 - 12:39 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. File photo.
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: SOWETAN

ANC members are due to march to the party’s headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday afternoon.

Fired party member Carl Niehaus addressed supporters on Friday morning: “We are waiting for comrades from North West.”

Here is Niehaus explaining the reasons for the march and other marches planned against President Cyril Ramaphosa:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Would you join EFF’s national shutdown against ‘farmgate’, load-shedding and fuel prices?

“The national shutdown which the EFF will partake in will not be a candle holding and white flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must ...
News
1 hour ago

ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race

Paul Mashatile has released elective conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance

If tattoos are telltale signs of criminality to the police minister, you have to wonder about the recruitment processes of the ANC and SAPS
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

LISTEN | Protest planned to pressure police and NPA to charge Ramaphosa: Niehaus

Fired ANC member Carl Niehaus says there are plans for national mass action to protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa after the 2020 robbery at ...
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | ANC members will march for Ramaphosa’s removal amid Farmgate and economic crisis: Niehaus

Fired ANC member Carl Niehaus says the Ramaphosa Must Go mass marches to unseat Ramaphosa and against rising prices are on track.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race Politics
  2. KZN recovery could be better: Zikalala takes national government to task Politics
  3. SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC Politics
  4. ‘National leaders don’t take economic transformation seriously’: Sihle Zikalala Politics
  5. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...