ANC members are due to march to the party’s headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday afternoon.
Fired party member Carl Niehaus addressed supporters on Friday morning: “We are waiting for comrades from North West.”
Here is Niehaus explaining the reasons for the march and other marches planned against President Cyril Ramaphosa:
Watch : ANC supporters under the banner #RamaphosaMustGo are marching to Luthuli house demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign immediately @thaboBlac pic.twitter.com/Vo8uDEh5Cb— POWER987News (@POWER987News) July 15, 2022
Watch : ANC supporters under the banner #RamaphosaMustGo are marching to Luthuli house demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign immediately @thaboBlac pic.twitter.com/Vo8uDEh5Cb
LISTEN | ANC members to march for 'Ramaphosa’s removal' and over economic crisis
Image: SOWETAN
