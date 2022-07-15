In today’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our host Mike Siluma holds a gun control conversation. Should South Africans arm themselves for protection from the escalating threat of violent crime, or will more firearms in our society simply proliferate the issues? Also, why are political parties so quiet about gun control?
Siluma is joined in studio by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime researcher Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Gun Free SA representative and former police commander Jeremy Vearey and firearms legal expert Martin Hood.
PODCAST | Gun control in SA: To arm or not?
Image: 123RF
While the nation mourns the deaths of 21 people in three separate shooting incidents at taverns at the weekend, the silence in SA’s political arena around gun control is coming to the fore.
A report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime released late last year found SA has an estimated 2.35-million illegal firearms in circulation.
Most of the weapons become instruments of violent crime and come directly from state departments and domestic homes.
Meanwhile, crimes during the 2021/22 period increased significantly, according to police service crime stats, both as a result of reported crimes and a jump in the number of crimes detected through police activity.
