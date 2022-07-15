×

Politics

PODCAST | Gun control in SA: To arm or not?

15 July 2022 - 07:14 By MIKE SILUMA and PAIGE MULLER
Why are political parties so quiet about gun control? Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

While the nation mourns the deaths of 21 people in three separate shooting incidents at taverns at the weekend, the silence in SA’s political arena around gun control is coming to the fore.

Join the discussion: 

A report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime released late last year found SA has an estimated 2.35-million illegal firearms in circulation.

Most of the weapons become instruments of violent crime and come directly from state departments and domestic homes. 

Meanwhile, crimes during the 2021/22 period increased significantly, according to police service crime stats, both as a result of reported crimes and a jump in the number of crimes detected through police activity.

In today’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our host Mike Siluma holds a gun control conversation. Should South Africans arm themselves for protection from the escalating threat of violent crime, or will more firearms in our society simply proliferate the issues? Also, why are political parties so quiet about gun control? 

Siluma is joined in studio by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime researcher Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Gun Free SA representative and former police commander Jeremy Vearey and firearms legal expert Martin Hood.

For more episodes, click here.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working

Ending SA’s gun violence and mass killings will take more than just confiscating illegal weapons
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'A gun is a play toy here: when we heard shots we thought it was the usual'

Powerless and confronted with daily gunfire, residents of Soweto's Nomzamo informal settlement cite the proliferation of illegal guns and the lack of ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are

When Cele says there’s no information linking the three attacks at the weekend, we can believe him based on police’s track record
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Katlehong tavern patrons fear shooters may come back

The community of Katlehong where three unidentified gunmen opened fire on patrons at the Mputlane Inn tavern, killing two, is still shaken.
News
1 day ago
