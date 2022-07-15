×

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues

15 July 2022 - 10:06 By TIMESLIVE

The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Friday.

On Thursday advocate Dali Mpofu, Mkhwebane's representative, said they would call President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at the impeachment hearings — or, if he failed to appear, summon him.

“It looks like we might even have to call other former presidents,” he said.

Listen:

TimesLIVE

