Politics

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses SACP conference

15 July 2022 - 10:27 By TIMESLIVE

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the SA Communist Party (SACP) conference in Boksburg, Gauteng on Friday.

On Thursday SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande praised Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala farmgate scandal.

He accused former spy chief Arthur Fraser of driving a “counterrevolution” in a bid to collapse the ANC.

LISTEN | ANC members will march for Ramaphosa’s removal amid Farmgate and economic crisis: Niehaus

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’

It is suspicious that the former spy boss’ complaint coincided with plans to release of Zondo’s report implicating Fraser, says outgoing SACP leader
News
19 hours ago

SAPS national commissioner sidelines presidential protection unit head

Move is seen as part of damage control following the fallout over the alleged coverup of Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm burglary.
Politics
18 hours ago

‘History will absolve us’: Malema unveils grand plan to topple Ramaphosa

Party leader says the red berets will approach the courts regarding Ramaphosa’s impeachment and plans a national shutdown
News
19 hours ago
