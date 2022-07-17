Mourners are gathering at the Johannesburg home of the late struggle stalwart Jessie Duarte, who will be given a special official category 2 funeral on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the official funeral for Duarte, 68, who died during the early hours of Sunday.
The presidency said this was “as a mark of reverence” for the former Mozambique ambassador and long-time anti-apartheid activist who served as special assistant to former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Walter Sisulu.
Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the burial at Westpark Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.
Among those who gathered at Duarte's home was suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and energy affairs minister Gwede Mantashe.
Duarte's brother Abbas Dangor, told SABC News Duarte will be buried according to Muslim rights at about 3pm.
He said a family member has been designated to speak at the short service.
“My sister was a kind, generous and compassionate person, who cared deeply for people.
“It is a tough time for the family,” Dangor said.
'It's a tough time for the family' — brother of Jessie Duarte ahead of funeral
Image: MOELETSI MABE
