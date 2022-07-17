×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'It's a tough time for the family' — brother of Jessie Duarte ahead of funeral

17 July 2022 - 12:41
Jessie Duarte's brother Abbas Dangor described her kind, generous and compassionate
Jessie Duarte's brother Abbas Dangor described her kind, generous and compassionate
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Mourners are gathering at the Johannesburg home of the late struggle stalwart Jessie Duarte, who will be given a special official category 2 funeral on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the official funeral for Duarte, 68, who died during the early hours of Sunday.

The presidency said this was “as a mark of reverence” for the former Mozambique ambassador and long-time anti-apartheid activist who served as special assistant to former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Walter Sisulu.

Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the burial at Westpark Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

Among those who gathered at Duarte's home was suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and energy affairs minister Gwede Mantashe.

Duarte's brother Abbas Dangor, told SABC News Duarte will be buried according to Muslim rights at about 3pm.

He said a family member has been designated to speak at the short service.

“My sister was a kind, generous and compassionate person, who cared deeply for people.

“It is a tough time for the family,” Dangor said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Special category 2 funeral for 'fiery, fierce and a champion of the people' Jessie Duarte

The Nelson Mandela Foundation described ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who died on Sunday morning, as a "comrade and friend" to the late ...
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC's 'tower of strength' Jessie Duarte has died

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has died.
Politics
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race Politics
  2. Ramaphosa set to announce new measures to resolve electricity crisis Politics
  3. We felt pain when Zuma was abused, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. Mantashe wants new state power company to report to him Politics
  5. Young vs old: SACP can't break loose from ANC shackles Politics

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...