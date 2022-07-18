He alleged Mkhwebane instructed they do not make adverse findings against politicians, including Ace Magashule.
LISTEN | Mpofu questions damning claims against Mkhwebane
Former senior investigator in PP's office alleges misconduct
Image: Mike Hutchings
Parliament’s impeachment inquiry into suspended protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office entered its second week on Monday.
The committee heard from former senior investigator at the PP’s office Tebogo Kekana, who reported directly to Mkhwebane. He testified about “misconducts” he observed, including a meeting with SSA representatives James Ramabulane, Arthur Fraser and minister David Mahlobo where he was not allowed to take notes.
Listen:
He alleged Mkhwebane instructed they do not make adverse findings against politicians, including Ace Magashule.
Dali Mpofu, who leads Mkhwebane’s legal team, told the committee it may be improper for the witness to give evidence as it “may clash with a criminal proceeding that is under way”. He cross-examined the witness who he first referred to as a “disgruntled employee” and questioned his claims about what he found to be odd.
