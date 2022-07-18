×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Hearings into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continue

18 July 2022 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE

The hearings into the possible impeachment of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continue on Monday. 

Last week Mkhwebane's representative, advocate Dali Mpofu said they would call President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at the hearings — or, if he fails to appear, summon him before parliament.

“It looks like we might even have to call other former presidents,” he said.

TimesLIVE

