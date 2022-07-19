'I can drag you to hell & back': Inside Mashaba and McKenzie's spicy exchange over old ‘black people are lazy’ jibe

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie had the social media timeline in meltdown mode on Monday after their spicy exchange over a claim that black South Africans are “lazy”.
The claim, made by McKenzie in a 2013 interview on SABC2's Morning Live, resurfaced in a video online recently.
In it McKenzie can be heard praising foreign nationals, claiming they were an “integral part of our economy” and the country “will not function” if they all left.
“The problem with us, as black people, is that we are lazy. People are scared to say that. I am not scared to say that black people are lazy. We want to do the things that we studied for and have experience in, but sometimes you have to park the big car and start with the small skateboard to get to the big car,” he added.
Reacting to a clip of the interview, Mashaba said he wanted no part in the narrative.
“I would sincerely ask Gayton to count me and millions of Black South Africans out of this lazy narrative.”
McKenzie, whose party has been vocal against illegal immigration, responded by saying he now held a different view.
“I have said and done many things that I regret, I hold a much different view after seeing the destruction illegal foreigners are causing, after seeing the plight of our people on the ground.”
The Central Karoo mayor fired one last shot at Mashaba, saying he would “drag” him but it would not solve anything.
“I can drag you to hell and back. It will get me likes but our people's lives will not be better”.
