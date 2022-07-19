Former senior investigator at the public protector’s office Tebogo Kekana testified about things he found to be odd during his time working with Mkhwebane, and said: “I did not want to testify and I was not given enough time.”
He was cross eximined by advocate Dali Mpofu and MPs also posed questions to him.
Mpofu is leading Mkhwebane’s legal team as she fights to show she is fit to hold office.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘I really didn’t want to testify’ witness in impeachment inquiry
Image: Gallo Images
A witness who gave damning testimony in the impeachment hearing of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said he had not wanted to testify.
Listen:
TimesLIVE
