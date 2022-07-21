The DA federal executive (FedEx) has charged Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela with misconduct.
This follows a recommendation by the party’s federal legal commission that Mnqasela be charged.
The speaker was alleged to have engaged in fraud and/or corruption relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims.
The party said it had reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation.
“The DA’s federal legal commission (FLC) has, after due consideration, recommended that the speaker of the Western Cape provincial parliament, Masizole Mnqasela, be charged with misconduct,” said the DA.
“This investigation stemmed from protected disclosures by a whistle-blower…
“The DA Fedex has resolved to accept the FLC recommendation. The DA has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations arise, we hold our office bearers to account without fear or favour.”
Attempts to get a response from Mnqasela were unsuccessful. His comment will be added to the story as soon as he responds.
TimesLIVE
DA charges Western Cape speaker for alleged corruption
Image: Supplied
The DA federal executive (FedEx) has charged Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela with misconduct.
This follows a recommendation by the party’s federal legal commission that Mnqasela be charged.
The speaker was alleged to have engaged in fraud and/or corruption relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims.
The party said it had reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation.
“The DA’s federal legal commission (FLC) has, after due consideration, recommended that the speaker of the Western Cape provincial parliament, Masizole Mnqasela, be charged with misconduct,” said the DA.
“This investigation stemmed from protected disclosures by a whistle-blower…
“The DA Fedex has resolved to accept the FLC recommendation. The DA has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations arise, we hold our office bearers to account without fear or favour.”
Attempts to get a response from Mnqasela were unsuccessful. His comment will be added to the story as soon as he responds.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | ANC stays in power because the opposition is its own enemy
Thousands sign DA’s petition calling for Ramaphosa to fire Cele
DA KZN MPL Rishigen Viranna resigns to further his studies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos