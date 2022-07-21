×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte

21 July 2022 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE

The memorial service for the late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is taking place on Thursday at the Johannesburg city hall.

Duarte died on Sunday and was buried the same day after losing her battle against cancer. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘She paid her dues in the struggle for liberation’: 5 tributes to Jessie Duarte

"She walked a long road with SA, especially as a woman politician who had carved a deep notch in our body politics,” said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
Politics
3 days ago

Jessie Duarte: a street fighter who aided and abetted state capture

She joined the struggle as a 15-year-old and after 1990 enjoyed a long and colourful political career with the ANC
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

WATCH | Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days during touching tribute at funeral

Jessie Duarte’s brother Zane Dangor delivered a tribute on behalf of the Duarte, Dangor and Whitley families at the late ANC stalwart’s funeral on ...
News
3 days ago
