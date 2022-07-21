EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has lambasted the ANC over an increase in SA households using the bucket-toilet system.
Stats SA released its non-financial census of municipalities report for the year ending 2020 this week. It looked at service delivery countrywide.
The census focuses on delivery of water and electricity, solid waste management, sewage and sanitation, and municipal staffing, among other things.
According to statistician-general Risenga Maluleke, there has been an increase in the bucket-toilet system in the Free State and Eastern Cape.
The number of households with the dehumanising facilities increased to 47,130 in 2020 from 42,434 the year before.
Delivering the census, Maluleke said the Eastern Cape’s economic hub, Nelson Mandela Bay, led the list of 10 municipalities where bucket toilets were most prevalent at 12.8%, followed by Free State local municipalities Ngwathe and Matjhabeng at 12.3% and 10.1% respectively.
The number of households using the system had been decreasing over the years. In 2016, 68,480 households were provided with bucket toilets. This dropped to 60,557 in 2017, 42,622 in 2018 and 42,434 in 2019.
'We should save SA from hopeless liars': Shivambu slams ANC over bucket toilets
Image: Masi Losi
Reacting to the report, Shivambu said the ruling party was “hopeless and failing in literally everything”.
“In 2019 these people said they will eradicate bucket systems and pit latrines in various parts of the country. The opposite of this empty promise is happening.
“We should save our country from these hopeless liars,” he said.
The ANC vowed to, among other things, prioritise the rollout and provision of water infrastructure, eradicate bucket systems and pit latrines, and review the policy on minimum-free basic water.
“Providing access to clean water for all has been the goal of the ANC since 1994 and we are proud of the progress we have made, and we will continue to expand our water infrastructure.
“Sustainable use of our water resources and making water affordable are central to achieving this goal. While progress has been made in the provision of sanitation service, more must be done to eradicate bucket systems and pit latrines,” said the party.
