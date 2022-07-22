This weekend, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal holds its provincial conference, as part of the build up to the all-important ANC national conference in December, which will, among other things, choose a leader for the organisation — and by extension, leader of the country.
This week we look at the significance of the conference, and also at the key players and factions squaring up. We consider important questions such as what kind of support is President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to receive, the hold former president Jacob Zuma has over the area and the framing of KZN's political landscape in 2022.
Host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba and lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN, Dr Fikile Vilakazi.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | A province run by personal politics — what to expect from the ANC KZN conference
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Join the discussion:
This weekend, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal holds its provincial conference, as part of the build up to the all-important ANC national conference in December, which will, among other things, choose a leader for the organisation — and by extension, leader of the country.
This week we look at the significance of the conference, and also at the key players and factions squaring up. We consider important questions such as what kind of support is President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to receive, the hold former president Jacob Zuma has over the area and the framing of KZN's political landscape in 2022.
Host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba and lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN, Dr Fikile Vilakazi.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
PODCAST | Gun control in SA: To arm or not?
LISTEN | Ramaphosa ‘anxious and keen’ to address nation on Eskom: Vincent Magwenya
PODCAST | The 'problem of whiteness' and what SA should be doing about it
PODCAST | Now we know SA was captured, but will knowing change anything?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos