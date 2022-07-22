×

PODCAST | A province run by personal politics — what to expect from the ANC KZN conference

22 July 2022 - 05:00 By Paige Muller
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Factional battles within the ANC meant the party lost heavily in KwaZulu-Natal in the most recent election.
This weekend, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal holds its provincial conference, as part of the build up to the all-important ANC national conference in December, which will, among other things, choose a leader for the organisation — and by extension, leader of the country.

This week we look at the significance of the conference, and also at the key players and factions squaring up. We consider important questions such as what kind of support is President Cyril Ramaphosa likely to receive, the hold former president Jacob Zuma has over the area and the framing of KZN's political landscape in 2022. 

Host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba and lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN, Dr Fikile Vilakazi.

