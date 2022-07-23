×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

New ANC KZN leadership could spell trouble for Ramaphosa second term

24 July 2022 - 07:40 By S'thembile Cele
It remains unclear whether the new collective will back President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to win a second term as head of the party.
It remains unclear whether the new collective will back President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to win a second term as head of the party.
Image: Bloomberg

The ANC has elected new leaders in the key region of KwaZulu-Natal, though it remains unclear whether the new collective will back President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to win a second term as head of the party.

Siboniso Duma was elected chairperson of the party’s provincial structure, which has more than 200,000 ANC members. He ousted former chair Sihle Zikalala, who was seen as a Ramaphosa ally and remains premier of the province. Duma garnered 930 votes to Zikalala’s 665.

With public anger running high over a lack of basic services, rampant unemployment and poverty, the ANC's control over parliament and Gauteng will both be at risk in the 2024 vote.

Ramaphosa himself is facing growing criticism about his failure to address those issues. He drew a stinging rebuke last week from former president Thabo Mbeki for not fulfilling a February pledge to announce a programme within 100 days to boost economic growth — a failure that Mbeki said risked triggering protests similar to those that swept the Arab world a decade ago. 

Ramaphosa has also yet to deliver an emergency plan he said July 15 would be announced “in the coming days” to address rolling power blackouts that have curbed economic output.

Sihle Zikalala loses ANC KZN leadership race

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has been voted out of the position of ANC provincial chairperson.
Politics
1 day ago

The party’s failure to address inequality and rampant unemployment present the risk that the ANC may lose its majority in the next election scheduled for 2024, said Sandile Zungu, a businessman who withdrew from the election for chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal region. He called for the inclusion of more business people within the ANC’s structures to help address SA’s economic problems.

“The trends are showing that it will be a situation where less than half the voters don’t believe in the ANC, unless something is done,” Zungu said in an interview.

“The biggest problem this economy faces is its inability to create jobs. That is a major failing of the ANC and to the extent that the policies don’t address this critical challenge of unemployment, then we are failing.”

KwaZulu-Natal, home to sub-Saharan Africa’s largest container hub at the port of Durban, is the second-biggest contributor to SA’s gross domestic product. Warring factions have divided the party in the province, resulting in its losing the kingmaker status that propelled former president Jacob Zuma to power in 2008.

Those who want to lead the party will look to secure the province’s support in the run-up to the national conference in December. Among them is disgraced former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has signalled he plans to challenge Ramaphosa and has received endorsements from some of the province’s local structures.

Chairpersons in four other provinces have backed Ramaphosa for reelection, though there’s no guarantee that their provincial structures will follow suit.

The ANC’s official nomination process will start in August.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KZN headache

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to address the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal conference on Sunday, putting his presidency on the line in a province that still ...
News
1 day ago

ANC that styled itself as a mythical hero can’t even keep the lights on

Mbeki was right. Radio Freedom was successful in what it set out to achieve. It sold a myth: the ANC as an all-conquering juggernaut which would ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference

Former president Jacob Zuma’s ghost loomed large at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference as party leaders fell over themselves to show him sympathy and ...
News
1 day ago

The parallel lives of Jessie Duarte and the ANC

ANC struggle veteran Jessie Duarte’s death this week elicited  praise and eulogising for a woman who had been at the centre of our politics for 25 ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Corruption isn't core reason for ANC losing voters, says Zikalala

While corruption is wrong, bread and butter issues affecting communities are the key reasons reasons for the ANC losing votes. This is according to ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  2. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KZN headache Politics
  4. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  5. We felt pain when Zuma was abused, says Zweli Mkhize Politics

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines