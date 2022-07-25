This means Zikalala becomes the only one from his slate not to make it into the PEC. He also faces the risk of being recalled as premier of the province.
Nomusa Dube-Ncube has also been elected into the PEC. She failed to meet the threshold in her attempt to contest Duma and Zikalala for the chair position.
Former spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela made it back into the PEC, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda also made the cut.
The new ANC provincial leadership has Duma as chair, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu as deputy chair, Bheki Mtolo as secretary, Sipho Hlomuka as deputy secretary and Ntuthuko Mahlaba as treasurer.
The ANC KwaZulu-Natal PEC are: Peggy Nkonyeni, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Nonhlanhla Khoza, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Super Zuma, Nomakiki Majola, Nobuhle Nkabane, Bheki Ntuli, Nolubabalo Mthembu, Ndodephethe Mthethwa, Sizophila Mkhize, Mafika Mndebele, Khonza Ngidi, Jomo Sibiya, Celiwe Madlopha, Sbongile Khathi, Nontembeko Boyce, Makhosi Zungu, Londolo Zungu, Vincent Madoda “Masenti” Myeni, Kwazi Mshengu, Mxolisi Kaunda, Mbali Frazer, Bongi Moloi, Amanda Bani, Mzi Zuma, Zinhle Cele and Tholi Gwala.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ex-chair Sihle Zikalala fails to make it into ANC KZN provincial executive committee
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala is out in the cold after failing to make it into the provincial executive committee (PEC) elected at the conference at the weekend.
Zikalala had accepted nomination as an additional member of the structure on Sunday after losing the chair position to Sboniso Duma by more than 200 votes.
“Thank you. I will be available,” he said when asked if he accepted nomination to the PEC.
However, results showed he failed to make the cut. Some insiders said the plan is to push for Zikalala to be elected in the ANC national executive committee (NEC) in December.
Mdumiseni Ntuli, the outgoing provincial secretary-general who was on Zikalala’s slate contesting for re-election, made the cut into the PEC together with Jomo Sibiya, Kwazi Mshengu and Nontembeko Boyce, who contested for treasurer, deputy chair and deputy provincial secretary respectively.
Sihle Zikalala loses ANC KZN leadership race
This means Zikalala becomes the only one from his slate not to make it into the PEC. He also faces the risk of being recalled as premier of the province.
Nomusa Dube-Ncube has also been elected into the PEC. She failed to meet the threshold in her attempt to contest Duma and Zikalala for the chair position.
Former spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela made it back into the PEC, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda also made the cut.
The new ANC provincial leadership has Duma as chair, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu as deputy chair, Bheki Mtolo as secretary, Sipho Hlomuka as deputy secretary and Ntuthuko Mahlaba as treasurer.
The ANC KwaZulu-Natal PEC are: Peggy Nkonyeni, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Nonhlanhla Khoza, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Super Zuma, Nomakiki Majola, Nobuhle Nkabane, Bheki Ntuli, Nolubabalo Mthembu, Ndodephethe Mthethwa, Sizophila Mkhize, Mafika Mndebele, Khonza Ngidi, Jomo Sibiya, Celiwe Madlopha, Sbongile Khathi, Nontembeko Boyce, Makhosi Zungu, Londolo Zungu, Vincent Madoda “Masenti” Myeni, Kwazi Mshengu, Mxolisi Kaunda, Mbali Frazer, Bongi Moloi, Amanda Bani, Mzi Zuma, Zinhle Cele and Tholi Gwala.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Scrap step-aside, support Zuma, newly elected ANC KZN leadership decides
Duma saved the day: How newly elected ANC KZN chair aced his first test
Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KZN headache
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos