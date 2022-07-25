×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

FF+ slams Mantashe for saying De Ruyter is not the best person to fix Eskom’s crisis

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe said Eskom’s COO Jan Oberholzer understood the issues at the power utility better than De Ruyter because he is an engineer

25 July 2022 - 14:00
Freedom Front Plus slams mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Freedom Front Plus slams mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES

The Freedom Front Plus has come to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s defence after mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe claimed he does not have the skills to fix the power utility. 

Mantashe, in an interview with the Mail & Guardian, said the embattled power utility needed a “fixer” and De Ruyter was not the right person due to a skills mismatch.

He said Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer understood the issues at the power utility better than De Ruyter because he is an engineer.

Reacting to Mantashe’s comments, Freedom Front Plus MP Wynand Boshoff said he has proven he is not the right minister to help SA weather the energy crisis.

“Mantashe’s statement comes amid increasing pressure on all role players to solve SA’s energy crisis before it turns into a national disaster. He compared De Ruyter to Eskom’s Oberholzer, who, in Mantashe’s view, seems to know exactly what is going on and what needs to be done to turn matters around.

“Mantashe has been serving as the minister of mineral resources and energy since 2019. His appointment was accompanied by optimism and the hope he would take the urgent steps needed to overcome the looming crisis. That hope has since disappointed,” said Boshoff in a statement

‘There’s a lot of energy that is not used’: Mantashe criticises Eskom as load-shedding continues

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has criticised Eskom’s management, saying he doesn’t understand why the power utility is ...
News
2 months ago

He said Mantashe’s solution to the power crisis revolved around coal and natural gas, saying the minister repeatedly reiterated his personal commitment to using coal while his department kept up its attempts to prospect for crude oil and natural gas along the SA coast. 

“What was abundantly clear was that the department under Mantashe’s lead sought solutions in nostalgic illusions of large government corporations and government-sponsored pollution.

“In addition, [President Cyril] Ramaphosa came up with the idea of a ‘second Eskom’ (this time, under Mantashe’s department) as if that minister and that department are known for getting things done,” said Boshoff.

He said Mantashe has already shirked all responsibility with regard to the power crisis because Eskom falls under the department of public enterprises and not his department.

“It is time for minister Mantashe to resign of his own accord instead of making remarks about institutions that fall outside his department,” said Boshoff. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

‘Load-shedding is here until we have 4,000 to 6,000MW of capacity’, says Eskom spokesperson

According to Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, it will take at least 18 months to generate around 1,800MW of capacity.
News
5 days ago

‘Out of touch and clueless’ — government slammed over second state power utility proposal

TimesLIVE readers have joined a chorus of outrage over a proposal to create an additional state-owned power utility, saying it will "lead to more ...
News
5 days ago

DA rejects Eskom’s application for 32.7% tariff increase during ongoing load-shedding

Eskom says it needs “reasonable tariff increases” to address financial sustainability and liquidity challenges.
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  2. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KZN headache Politics
  4. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  5. We felt pain when Zuma was abused, says Zweli Mkhize Politics

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines