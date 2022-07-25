POLL | Are you celebrating Sboniso Duma’s election?

Sboniso Duma’s election as ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair has sparked debate, with some celebrating and others questioning what it means for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for a second term when the party holds its national conference later this year.
Duma was appointed ANC provincial chairperson ahead of KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu was chosen as Duma’s deputy and Bheki Mtolo as provincial secretary.
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka retained his position as deputy provincial secretary, with former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba elected treasurer.
Duma’s election was hailed by some as the start of a new chapter for the party in KwaZulu-Natal, while others said it would do little to stop the decline of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.
A few predicted the victory would give momentum to former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s bid to unseat Ramaphosa as party president.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Duma seemed to navigate his first test as leader when he called for order as Ramaphosa was booed by delegates at the provincial elective conference in Durban on Sunday.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters sang wenzeni uZuma (what did Zuma do?) and chanted the former statesman’s name when Ramaphosa entered the conference hall.
“One of the characteristics of the ANC is the ability to be patient with one another. It does not matter what our differences are. We have one ANC in SA currently and the president is Matamela Ramaphosa,” Duma told delegates.
