×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | Phala Phala probe can’t stop Mkhwebane’s suspension, DA argues in court

26 July 2022 - 15:27 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo came under the spotlight when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a robbery at the farm in which a large sum of cash was allegedly stolen. File photo.
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo came under the spotlight when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a robbery at the farm in which a large sum of cash was allegedly stolen. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems to have more forces battling against her.

The DA has detailed the reasons Mkhwebane’s investigation into the “farmgate” allegations can’t stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from “doing his job” in holding her accountable.

Listen:

The party also expressed discontent with the public protector for “using taxpayers’ money” to fight her legal cases.

Ramaphosa’s action to suspend her was not bias or retaliation for the Phala Phala probe, it argued.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane returns to court to challenge suspension

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returns to the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday to challenge her suspension by President Cyril ...
News
6 hours ago

LISTEN | Why did Ramaphosa suspend public protector before court gave the go-ahead?

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in another bid to challenge her suspension. Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, has some questions regarding the ...
News
1 day ago

Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka instructed Ramaphosa not to make his Phala Phala response public: state attorney
Politics
1 day ago

How Ramaphosa almost got subpoenaed

By close of business on Monday, D-Day for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s submissions to the acting public protector in her Phala Phala investigation, ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  2. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics
  3. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KZN headache Politics
  5. PODCAST | Should the SA passport be decolonised? Politics

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'