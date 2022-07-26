The party also expressed discontent with the public protector for “using taxpayers’ money” to fight her legal cases.
Ramaphosa’s action to suspend her was not bias or retaliation for the Phala Phala probe, it argued.
LISTEN | Phala Phala probe can’t stop Mkhwebane’s suspension, DA argues in court
Image: Alaister Russell
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems to have more forces battling against her.
The DA has detailed the reasons Mkhwebane’s investigation into the “farmgate” allegations can’t stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from “doing his job” in holding her accountable.
Listen:
