KZN PEC member denies posting ‘Cyril must go’ on Facebook, says she was hacked

She added: “My phone was lying around and it doesn’t have a pin. I can’t say who is behind this.”

“I think they are trying to assassinate my character and tarnish my name because I made it into the PEC.”

Mkhize said she also received a call from KZN chair Sboniso Duma, who was elected into the position at the weekend.

Duma said: “We are still trying to find out who posted the Facebook post. The PEC has not met so this cannot be the position of the PEC. How could that be the position after the elective conference? We rebuke this kind of behaviour because it’s unconstitutional.”

NYTT convener Nonceba Mhlauli said this is “definitely” not the youth league’s position.

“It is worth noting that the member now claims she was hacked. Evidently she deems the comment as regrettable, ill-disciplined and un-organisational,” she said.

TimesLIVE

