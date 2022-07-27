×

Politics

KZN PEC member denies posting ‘Cyril must go’ on Facebook, says she was hacked

27 July 2022 - 14:43
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
ANC Youth League national task team (NYTT) spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize.
Image: Facebook/Mathekga Senyolo

Newly elected KZN provincial executive committee member Sizophila Mkhize has distanced herself from a controversial Facebook post demanding that “Cyril must go”.

The Facebook post read in Zulu: “Phuma, phuma Cyril. Phuma ... phuuuma Cyril.” It has since been deleted.

Mkhize, also the spokesperson of the ANC Youth League national task team (NYTT), told TimesLIVE she “honestly” doesn’t know who created the post.

I think they are trying to assassinate my character and tarnish my name because I made it into the PEC.
Sizophila Mkhize

“It was not me who posted that thing. I was sleeping when a call came in this morning from the provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, who asked me what is this that I have posted on Facebook. 

“I asked him what he was talking about and he told me about the post ... I apologised and told him it was definitely not me and that I think my account was hacked. 

“I also said to him that I cannot be that clumsy as a member of the newly elected PEC. Then he said thank you, maMkhize. He was just checking if the post was authentic.” 

She added: “My phone was lying around and it doesn’t have a pin. I can’t say who is behind this.”

“I think they are trying to assassinate my character and tarnish my name because I made it into the PEC.”

Mkhize said she also received a call from KZN chair Sboniso Duma, who was elected into the position at the weekend.

Duma said: “We are still trying to find out who posted the Facebook post. The PEC has not met so this cannot be the position of the PEC. How could that be the position after the elective conference? We rebuke this kind of behaviour because it’s unconstitutional.”

NYTT convener Nonceba Mhlauli said this is “definitely” not the youth league’s position.

“It is worth noting that the member now claims she was hacked. Evidently she deems the comment as regrettable, ill-disciplined and un-organisational,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

