×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Podcasts from the Edge

PODCAST | Will the ANC go quietly in 2024?

27 July 2022 - 11:12
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
The ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference at Olive Convention Centre, Durban.
The ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference at Olive Convention Centre, Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/ File photo

Veteran SA editor and commentator Tim du Plessis tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that he worries the ANC may not accept the result of a 2024 general election in which it loses badly.

This is a party that knows only liberation struggle and state power, he says. Opposition is foreign territory. Since it lost power in the Western Cape — its only real experience of a major loss of power — the ANC in the province has withered on the vine and is all but dysfunctional.

There’s also the worrying precedent of former ANC president Thabo Mbeki hiding the contents of a report on the 2002 election in Zimbabwe, which Robert Mugabe stole, until he was forced to publish it. And the Electoral Commission of SA’s handling of elections generally, Du Plessis notes drily, is not improving.

This is a key debate for the next few years as the ANC edges towards an election loss. What may matter is how big it is.

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify | Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

It’s not only the RET fringe that can smell Ramaphosa’s blood

Thabo Mbeki has taken the gloves off — and Mcebisi Jonas might have his sights set on the ANC leadership, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

PODCAST | Change is coming to SA politics, says Athol Trollip

Change is coming to SA politics, former DA federal chair and now Eastern Cape provincial chair for ActionSA, Athol Trollip, tells Peter Bruce on this ...
Politics
1 week ago

The ANC took away our power — let's return the favour

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is finding out the hard way that when you run a state-owned company in SA your ultimate employer is the ANC, destroyer of ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  2. PODCAST | Should the SA passport be decolonised? Politics
  3. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  4. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KZN headache Politics

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...