Politics

LISTEN | What are you waiting for? Apologise to Mkhwebane, Mpofu tells witness

28 July 2022 - 18:12 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry is ongoing in parliament. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Dali Mpofu, acting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has asked a witness in her impeachment inquiry to apologise to the suspended public protector for “belittling” her.

Listen:

Sphelo Samuel has echoed claims by a former senior investigator in the public protector's office that Mkhwebane did not want adverse findings made against politicians. Samuel referred to her as “intellectually challenged”.

