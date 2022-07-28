Sphelo Samuel has echoed claims by a former senior investigator in the public protector's office that Mkhwebane did not want adverse findings made against politicians. Samuel referred to her as “intellectually challenged”.
LISTEN | What are you waiting for? Apologise to Mkhwebane, Mpofu tells witness
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Dali Mpofu, acting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has asked a witness in her impeachment inquiry to apologise to the suspended public protector for “belittling” her.
Listen:
