Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Step-aside issue set to dominate policy conference and influence ANC leadership

28 July 2022 - 17:14 By Paige Muller
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies believe the step-aside rule is one of the ways the party will renew and rid itself of its reputation as a corrupt and patronage party. Its scrapping would be a big blow to his renewal project. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Today on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we look at one of the most important events on this year’s political calendar, the ANC’s policy conference, which prepares for the organisation’s national conference in December.

Join the discussion: 

Hypothetically, if the proposals of the policy conference are adopted in December, they should feed into government policy and directly affect your life and mine. The question is whether the ANC is attuned to the problems faced by the country or whether its leaders are living in a leadership bubble.

Most analysts and commentators predict the “step-aside” policy, which requires ANC members charged with serious crimes to recuse themselves from their posts within 30-days or be forcefully removed, will steal the limelight this weekend. 

The so-called “step-aside” issue is suggested as a yardstick to gauge President Ramaphosa’s support base within the ANC ahead of the all-important December leadership conference.

In this episode we consider the significance of the ANC’s policy conference in 2022, what we are expecting from it, the significance of the step-aside policy and what this all means for Ramaphosa and the country.

Joining our host Mike Siluma to discuss these critical issues is Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa and Wits University School of Governance associate professor William Gumede.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

