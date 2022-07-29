×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa is accounting to ANC integrity body over Phala Phala

29 July 2022 - 11:49
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is to have another meeting with the party's integrity commission.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is to have another meeting with the party's integrity commission.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week appeared before the ANC's integrity commission regarding the Phala Phala scandal and is expected to return for a second round.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Kodwa confirmed to the media on the sidelines of the ANC national policy conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Friday that Ramaphosa had appeared before the commission on Tuesday.

Kodwa did not give details of what was discussed.

Ramaphosa was expected to account to the party’s ethics body over the robbery at his farm in 2020 where it has been alleged millions in foreign currency was stolen. This after former head of state security Arthur Fraser alleged that Ramaphosa was part of a plan to cover up the robbery by allegedly paying off the perpetrators who were allegedly also tortured.

After Tuesday's meeting, the party’s national working committee (NWC) is said to have instructed treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who is also acting as secretary-general, to ask the commission to speed up its probe.

The commission is expected to submit a report on its engagement with Ramaphosa to the NEC.

Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka instructed Ramaphosa not to make his Phala Phala response public: state attorney
Politics
3 days ago

“The treasurer-general was mandated by the NWC to ask the integrity commission to speed up this matter because the ANC is facing reputational damage,” said an insider. “The first meeting has taken place, by the time the NWC sat the meeting had taken place. It's work in progress, because he will appear again.”

Other insiders said there were calls in that meeting for the commission, led by George Mashamba, to account directly to the NWC.

“The NWC wants the integrity commission to come and account directly to it,” the insider said.

The Phala Phala scandal has become a thorn in the side of Ramaphosa’s presidency, with his political opponents calling for his head.

His opponents say he has to account for the foreign currency at his home. They believe a financial crime was committed, as the money was allegedly not declared to the SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank.

Ramaphosa is being investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, as well as the public protector. He has responded to the 31 questions the public protector requested from him as part of their investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Discipline and possible ructions top of mind as ANC policy conference begins

If you boo, you get booted out, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe told Business Day
Politics
1 hour ago

LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa wants policy conference to be a festival of ideas

The conference, scheduled to take place at Nasrec, is expected to be attended by thousands of delegates who, among other issues, will discuss party ...
Politics
5 hours ago

LISTEN | I do have answers for Phala Phala: Ramaphosa

The president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Politics
1 week ago

Phala Phala accused to ‘plead guilty on gun charges’ after ‘recent developments’

Urbanus Shaumbwako, one of the Namibians accused by former spy-boss Arthur Fraser of helping to steal $4m in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Phala Phala probe can’t stop Mkhwebane’s suspension, DA argues in court Politics
  2. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC KZN headache Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa averts subpoena with reply to questions on Friday morning Politics
  5. KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala Politics
  6. Phala Phala accused to ‘plead guilty on gun charges’ after ‘recent developments’ South Africa

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  2. PODCAST | Should the SA passport be decolonised? Politics
  3. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  4. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  5. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...