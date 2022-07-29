Ramaphosa said the party could not abandon rules to maintain fabricated unity.
Ramaphosa puts his foot down on calls to scrap step-aside rule
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the party’s national policy conference in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg that the party will not abandon measures it adopted five years ago to fight corruption.
ANC provincial structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo want the step-aside resolution abolished or radically reviewed, claiming it is being used for factional and internal battles.
Though he did not use the phrase “step-aside”, Ramaphosa made it clear the party will not reverse its position on the rule.
“To renew the ANC we must be able to end a number of bad practices that have seeped into our organisation.
“This requires, among other things, that we fully implement our 54th conference resolutions. On this there can be no going back and there can be no compromise.”
The step-aside rule requires those facing corruption or criminal charges to voluntarily vacate their positions until they have dealt with their legal challenges.
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Heard the one about the ANC promising 'organisational renewal'?
The amended version of the rule also prohibits those affected from standing for leadership positions.
This has been met with a fightback from some who feel the rule is divisive and being used to deal with Ramaphosa’s political opponents.
Secretary-general Ace Magashule was suspended when he failed to voluntarily vacate his position after being charged with corruption in the R250m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State.
Other provincial leaders, including Limpopo strongman Danny Msiza, eThekwini regional chair Zandile Gumede and Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi have been affected by the rule due to their legal battles.
