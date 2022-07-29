LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa wants policy conference to be a festival of ideas

Court bid to halt ANC national policy conference looms as staff not paid
ANC staffers, struggling to make ends meet after not being paid for two months, have embarked on a go-slow and are threatening to interdict the party’s national policy conference scheduled for the weekend.
The Luthuli House workers picketed on Monday for the umpteenth time in a bid to air their grievances, some of which date back to 2019, accusing ANC leadership of being “the most uncaring leadership for staff welfare”.
The conference, scheduled to take place at Nasrec, is expected to be attended by thousands of delegates who, among other issues, will discuss party policy and the ANC’s succession debate.
WATCH | ANC integrity committee has big plans to deal with those implicated in Zondo report
ANC integrity commission must deal with 200 cadres fingered in Zondo report
Western Cape ANC wants the party to improve the quality of its cadres
Little has been done to achieve social transformation since 1994, says Lindiwe Sisulu
