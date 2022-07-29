The ANC is on Friday providing an update on its sixth national policy conference.
The conference is taking place against the backdrop of soaring prices, rising interest rates, stubbornly high unemployment and widespread dissatisfaction with the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
WATCH LIVE | ANC provides update on policy conference
The ANC is on Friday providing an update on its sixth national policy conference.
The conference is taking place against the backdrop of soaring prices, rising interest rates, stubbornly high unemployment and widespread dissatisfaction with the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The runaway cost of living and a severe bout of load-shedding on the first anniversary of the riots that shook KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng have combined to sour the national mood.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
ANC integrity commission must deal with 200 cadres fingered in Zondo report
WATCH | Here’s why you should pay attention to the ANC policy conference
PODCAST | Step-aside issue set to dominate policy conference and influence ANC leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos