×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

29 July 2022 - 10:47 By TIMESLIVE

Parliament's inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

What’s that under the carpet? Mkhwebane’s 50th birthday party in spotlight

The public protector socialised with former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane while she was investigating him
News
17 hours ago

LISTEN | What are you waiting for? Apologise to Mkhwebane, Mpofu tells witness

Dali Mpofu, acting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has asked a witness in her impeachment inquiry to apologise to the suspended public protector for ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Mkhwebane gave order to exonerate Magashule, Zwane in Vrede probe

The public protector wanted no adverse findings against politicians, said the head of the PP’s Free State office, the second colleague to make this ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Key evidence in Mkhwebane impeachment proceedings

The inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Wednesday with Sphelo Samuel's evidence. ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  2. PODCAST | Should the SA passport be decolonised? Politics
  3. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  4. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  5. Meet the ANC KZN faction that calls itself the Taliban Politics

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...