Politics

WATCH | ‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended public protector

29 July 2022 - 16:23 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Sparks flew during the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, was cross-examining the third witness Sphelo Samuel.

Mpofu questioned Samuel: “You undermine or underestimate advocate Mkhwebane — correct?”

“No, it’s not correct,” said Samuel.

Mpofu: “You think she’s not intellectually fit for her job?”

Samuel: “Yes, I do.”

Mpofu: “You think she’s intimidated by the likes of you?”

Samuel: “That is my belief.”

LISTEN | What are you waiting for? Apologise to Mkhwebane, Mpofu tells witness

Dali Mpofu, acting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has asked a witness in her impeachment inquiry to apologise to the suspended public protector for ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mpofu: “Do you think you should be the public protector?”

Samuel: “No.”

Mpofu: “Do you think you are intellectually better than her?”

Samuel: “I certainly think I can handle some things better than she does.”

Mpofu: “Are you a male chauvinist?”

Samuel: “No.”

Samuel is the reinstated head of the Free State office of the public protector who reported alleged misconduct by Mkhwebane.

MPs also posed questions to Samuel until closing on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

Parliament's inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Friday.
Politics
9 hours ago

What’s that under the carpet? Mkhwebane’s 50th birthday party in spotlight

The public protector socialised with former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane while she was investigating him
News
1 day ago

Mkhwebane gave order to exonerate Magashule, Zwane in Vrede probe

The public protector wanted no adverse findings against politicians, said the head of the PP’s Free State office, the second colleague to make this ...
News
2 days ago
