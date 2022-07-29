×

Politics

WATCH | 'The ANC is at its weakest,' Ramaphosa says as policy conference opens

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gave an honest assessment of the state of the ruling party and its governance

29 July 2022 - 16:49 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told ANC members to do some serious introspection during the party's sixth national policy conference.

Ramaphosa opened the conference by unpacking the details of policy proposals on the economy and job creation. 

He spent a significant amount of time speaking about the issues facing the party, saying the ANC is “at its weakest” since the dawn of democracy. 

“The ANC is at its weakest and most vulnerable since the advent of democracy. Our weaknesses are evident in the distrust, the disillusionment, the frustration expressed by many people to our movement,” Ramaphosa said.  

He called on delegates to debate issues fiercely in a “festival of ideas”.

LISTEN HERE: 

Before Ramaphosa's address, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe remarked that the hall was not yet full, despite the conference having started later than expected. 

Delegates were also addressed by SACP chairperson Solly Mapaila and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, both of whom commented on the ongoing protest by ANC staff who have not been paid their salaries and other benefits. 

Ramaphosa did not comment on the salary issue. 

TimesLIVE

