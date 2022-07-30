ANC 6th POLICY CONFERENCE LIVE UPDATES | Day 2: gender parity, organisational renewal and preventing state capture

Gender matters should be dealt with by the presidency, says Gwen Ramokgopa
ANC national executive member Gwen Ramokgopa says the party has recommended that all gender issues be dealt with by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.
Addressing the media on Friday during the ANC's sixth national policy conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, Ramokgopa gave an overview of the discussion document on gender and women emancipation.
She said commissions need to look at how the party deals with weaknesses of the current gender machinery and recommended it be led by the president.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
At the opening of the conference on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted the party was at its weakest since 1994.
“The ANC is at its weakest and most vulnerable since the advent of democracy. Our weaknesses are evident in the distrust, the disillusionment, the frustration expressed by many people to our movement,” Ramaphosa said.
Day 2 on agenda: gender and women's emancipation, organisational renewal, balance of forces and preventing state capture
