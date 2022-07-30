If the ANC focuses on implementing its policies, thereby improving the lives of the disenfranchised, the party will curb its electoral decline.
This is the view of newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Siboniso Duma.
He spoke to TimesLIVE at the party’s sixth policy conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
Reflecting on policy discussions under way there, Duma said the consensus among delegates was that there was an urgent need to implement party policies.
“To implement the good policies taken by the ANC — on land, the establishment of the state bank, in ensuring we don't dismantle state-owned enterprises but resuscitate them and revive them to create a proper developmental state — that is what we are agreeing upon.
“To revive the ANC, build stronger branches that are able to be regarded as the agents of change that can take hegemony on the ground,” Duma said.
Policy implementation will curb ANC electoral decline, says KZN chair
PODCAST | Step-aside issue set to dominate policy conference and influence ANC leadership
He was adamant perceptions of a corrupt ANC were not as damaging to the party as the lived experience of many South Africans, advocating for a stronger policy focus on impediments that hinder service delivery and unemployment.
“As long as we can ensure that those who are capable on merit are the ones deployed, the ANC will be revived and its governance would be able to get trust from the people because of implementation that will develop. If we implement on service delivery matters, for example, people’s trust in the organisation will develop, they will vote for us,” Duma explained.
The ANC’s policy conference comes at a time of massive rolling blackouts, rising fuel prices, unemployment and a dwindling economy. It also comes at a time of major divisions over the route the party should take regarding its own renewal and the future of SA.
