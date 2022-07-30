The ANC will give an update on day 2 of its sixth national policy conference on Saturday at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
At the opening of the conference on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted the party was at its weakest since 1994.
“The ANC is at its weakest and most vulnerable since the advent of democracy. Our weaknesses are evident in the distrust, the disillusionment, the frustration expressed by many people to our movement,” Ramaphosa said.
TimesLIVE
RECORDED | ANC briefs media on day 2 of its sixth policy conference
TimesLIVE
