EFF leader Julius Malema is delivering the keynote address as the party celebrates its ninth anniversary at Dr Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State.
The party has seen significant growth since its formation in 2013, with many wondering if the survival and growth of the party are dependent on Malema solely and if the party has a chance of staying in power should he step down as leader.
RECORDED | Julius Malema addresses members at party's 9th anniversary
