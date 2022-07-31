×

Politics

ANCWL again proposes castration for rapists

31 July 2022 - 14:48
Lindiwe Sisulu briefs the media at the ANC policy conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Chemical castration for convicted rapists is back on the table for consideration at the ANC's national policy conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The proposal, first introduced by the ANC Women's League, has been raised again at the ANC's national policy conference, social transformation chairperson Lindiwe Sisulu announced on Saturday. 

The proposal comes as the country is reeling from news of a gang rape that took place in Gauteng.

Sisulu said the league was consulting the medical fraternity on the castration question.

It is unclear how the proposed castration — if translated into policy — would deter would-be rapists.

However Sisulu is adamant it is needed in SA which is ranked as one of the countries with the highest incidences of rape. 

Asked how that is going to assist victims, Sisulu said little can be done about an accused until found guilty. 

“Allow the normal judicial processes to go through, and if we discover that indeed there was a rape and the verdict is that of guilt only, then we suggest that there should be chemical castration of that person so that it does not happen again. 

“It is a suggestion that was raised by the women's league at the last conference and rejected by conference, we are putting it forward again and we will see what will happen on Sunday,” she said.

TimesLIVE

