WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa makes closing remarks at ANC sixth policy conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make closing remarks on the final day of the ANC's sixth national policy conference on Sunday at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
The conference kicked off on Friday and deliberated on its 180-page policy document, which sets out its road map for the next few years and deals with proposals on issues ranging from economic and social transformation to education, health and technology.
Delegates spent the past three days debating proposals put forward by committees and the outcome will form the basis for the party's election plans for 2024.
