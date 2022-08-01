Mabe told 702’s Clement Manyathela the organisation was hit hard by losing seats in government.
“We lost seats in 2019 and when you lose seats, it also means you lose the portion you were getting as a party from the Electoral Commission.
“We really sympathise with the situation staff members find themselves in. Their struggles are our struggles.”
He said the party was working hard to address the issue and had a plan.
“Remember, we are operating in a fundraising environment which is not easy.”
He earlier got tongues wagging when he told SABC News the ANC is not a bank robbery syndicate that can predict when it will get money.
“If the ANC was running a cash-in-transit heist, it would say ‘We know the robberies we’re going to be conducting in the next two months will give us enough’.
“The ANC depends on the people. It is the trust of those people and once the people renew their love, trust and confidence in the ANC and start to reinvest their resources, we will be able to sustain this organisation of Nelson Mandela.”
Kgothatso Madisa wrote in the Sunday Times that the party had been struggling for funding after failing to fill seats and raise a significant amount at its presidential gala dinner. The event was almost cancelled due to a reported lack of interest from business.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party’s policy conference had resolved to prioritise the issue and thanked staff for their commitment.
“Conference has determined that the financial challenges staff are facing must be addressed as a matter of priority,” he said.
TimesLIVE
'We sympathise with our staff members' — Mabe addresses outstanding salaries
Image: Thulani Mbele
Don't have time to read? Listen to a summary below, provided by the writer.
While ANC employees protest over unpaid salaries, the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said it sympathises with the situation in which staff members find themselves.
Staff took their protest to Luthuli House in Johannesburg last week, venting their frustration and demanding payments.
TimesLIVE
