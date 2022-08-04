×

Politics

ANC condemns 'attacks and threats' on Lesufi after AfriForum demands R500k

04 August 2022 - 09:30
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

The ANC in Gauteng has expressed concern over what it calls aggressive attacks by “racist and right-wing groups” on its provincial chairperson and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

This comes after lobby group AfriForum reportedly gave Lesufi a deadline to apologise or face a R500,000 defamation lawsuit for alleged comments that AfriForum is racist.

In a statement, ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said attacks on Lesufi are an attack on the organisation and “the demon of racism” has no place in the country.

“We want to state it categorically that nonracialism is a policy of the ANC and we are not going to stand by and allow white supremacist vultures to carcass [sic] on the chairperson of the ANC for standing by and defending our policies.”

'Your obsession with my name is shocking': Panyaza Lesufi tells AfriForum amid R500,000 lawsuit

The lobby group is suing the MEC for allegedly calling it "racist" during an interview last month after his election as ANC chairperson in Gauteng.
Politics
6 days ago

Makhubela said the party strongly condemns “unwarranted attacks and threats” on its provincial chairperson for implementing ANC policies “which are rooted in uprooting racism and any symbols, artefacts, and names that represent the dark days of apartheid”.

Speaking on SABC News, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the lobby group will act on its promise to take Lesufi to court.

Kriel said the ANC in Gauteng has its priorities wrong by “attacking” AfriForum.

He said the statements made by Lesufi in the past hurt the group.

“It's hurtful towards our organisation not because we're over sensitive, but Gerrie Nel and his team at AfriForum private prosecution unit fight very hard against violence and against women and children and we have many cases in that regard. So for somebody to believe that we will follow children around that is ludicrous,” he said.

AfriForum faces backlash for fighting for right to display apartheid flag

AfriForum’s application to overturn the court ruling about displaying the apartheid flag in public and private spaces has received major backlash ...
News
2 months ago

‘Me back down to racists? Never’ — Panyaza Lesufi denies ‘lying’ about assassination threats

"I will never apologize to racists. Racists are evil and mindless. They assured me that they're not going to harm me and my family and I took their ...
News
9 months ago

Lesufi retracts assassination claims against AfriForum

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has withdrawn his allegations that AfriForum tried to assassinate him and stalked his children – and has ...
Politics
9 months ago
