Politics

Makashule Gana quits the DA

04 August 2022 - 09:05
Makashule Gana
Makashule Gana
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

Long time DA member Makashule Gana has resigned from the party — citing a widening trust deficit between citizens and political parties that has resulted in many voters not voting out of despair and disappointment. 

“I am resigning to join an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to the people of SA,” he said.

Gana, who joined the DA 20 years ago, leaves after serving in various structures, including as youth leader, deputy federal chairperson, MPL network chairperson and campaign manager for several elections, such as Midvaal 2016.

Gana believes the next generation of politics will be built on citizen political empowerment, localised organising, and participation to elevate local issues and to grow new, younger leaders to take communities and SA forward. 

He said this must include the ability to choose and hold to account public representatives and government officials who are capable and focused on restoring power to the people.

“There is a new generation of leaders raising their hands to shape a new political culture that does exactly that. 

“I do not believe any of the existing political parties can reorientate their politics and internal culture to regain public trust on a massive scale.”

He leaves the DA with a clear conscience, no regrets and a sense of purpose and calling to serve SA.

Gana said he was inspired by a new generation of leaders raising their hands to shape a new political culture. 

“This generation is rising because the country is progressing from crisis to chaos, with our political system and leadership accelerating rather than arresting it.

“This new generation of leaders has resolved to create something new: a strong, national collective grounded on constitutional and social justice values, clear priorities, leveraging the talents and capability of diverse South Africans, here and abroad.”

He added that he will be joining such leaders in exploring the possibility of building an inclusive political alternative that will take SA into the future.

“I am excited and emboldened by the possibilities of what a new generation can bring to our country. It’s time for all of us who believe something new is required to rise collectively.

“The SA people deserve a country where all are free and secure to pursue a life of happiness and wellbeing. This requires bold, decisive leadership that gives power back to the people and enables them to work together in developing and implementing solutions that work for their communities.” 

He also thanked colleagues — activists, members, staff and public representatives of the DA — with whom he shared two decades, wishing them well in the future.

Gana is the latest to join the exodus that has seen the DA lose many of its young leaders.

TimesLIVE

